Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dover worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 707.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DOV opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Dover Company Profile



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

