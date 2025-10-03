Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Glaukos by 583.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 35.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Glaukos by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

