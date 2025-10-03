Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

