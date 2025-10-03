J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 42,383 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gen Digital by 117.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

