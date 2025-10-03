Marnie Finlayson Acquires 1,762 Shares of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Marnie Finlayson acquired 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$22.66 per share, with a total value of A$39,925.16.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 1st. This is an increase from Northern Star Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 166.0%. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.