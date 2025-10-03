Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.