VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Down 60.1% in September

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of UITB opened at $47.68 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
