VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Down 60.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2025

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UITB opened at $47.68 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 143,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1,024.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.