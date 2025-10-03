VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Down 60.1% in September

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UITB opened at $47.68 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 143,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1,024.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,908 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.