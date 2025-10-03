RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.49. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

