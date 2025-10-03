Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.0667.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
SBSW stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
