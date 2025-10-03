Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.0667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 1.0%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 745.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.