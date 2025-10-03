ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

