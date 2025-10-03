Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 474 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $157.71 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

