SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.