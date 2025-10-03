Vicus Capital Takes $346,000 Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.16% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $25.32 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

