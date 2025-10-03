Ewa LLC Trims Stock Position in So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR $SY

Ewa LLC lessened its holdings in So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 264.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY opened at $3.93 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $395.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

