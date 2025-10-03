Vicus Capital Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,949,000 after buying an additional 105,002 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

