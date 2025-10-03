Vicus Capital Has $260,000 Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEP. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

