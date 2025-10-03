Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

