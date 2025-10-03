Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPGP stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

