SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

COF opened at $213.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

