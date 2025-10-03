Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

