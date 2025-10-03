29,043 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 314,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,101.94. This trade represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

