SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 127 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
