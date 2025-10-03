2,845 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after acquiring an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,946,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

