SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 407 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 480,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 152,668 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

