Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $296.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $296.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

