Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.13 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

