Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 349.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 103,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
