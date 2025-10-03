Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of V stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.92 and a 200-day moving average of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

