Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $255,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $168.05 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

