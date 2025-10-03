Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $268,000 Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evergy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 116,966.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

EVRG opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $76.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

