SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $110,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10,320.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 113,820.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 222.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.58.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

