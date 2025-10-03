Cooper Financial Group Makes New $211,000 Investment in Realty Income Corporation $O

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

