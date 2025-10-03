iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

