SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $95,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,294,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

