The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Lowered by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $394.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average is $375.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $392.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

