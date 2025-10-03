Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January $DJAN

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 180.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 319,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 1,995.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 27,900.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DJAN opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.