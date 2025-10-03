VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF $CDL Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,489,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDL opened at $69.36 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $367.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.2595 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

