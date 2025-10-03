Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $70.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.1667.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,179,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. Banner has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

