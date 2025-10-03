Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the August 31st total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.58.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
