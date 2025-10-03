Analyzing Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Logistics and CryoPort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 2 0 0 2.00 CryoPort 0 1 8 1 3.00

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. CryoPort has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 34.14%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.85 billion 0.31 $129.91 million $2.33 9.30 CryoPort $228.38 million 2.05 -$114.76 million $1.33 7.04

This table compares Universal Logistics and CryoPort”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Logistics and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 3.66% 9.47% 3.49% CryoPort 37.21% -9.79% -5.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of CryoPort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Logistics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CryoPort beats Universal Logistics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

