CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 22,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$154,507.78. Also, Senior Officer Mihir Patel sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$30,760.24. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $405,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

