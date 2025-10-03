Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Drops By 52.6%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

