Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Drops By 52.6%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.