VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VinFast Auto Stock Performance
VFSWW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
