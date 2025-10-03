Tower View Wealth Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in RLI Corp. $RLI

Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $63.44 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.