Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,200 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Top Wealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th.

Top Wealth Group Stock Performance

About Top Wealth Group

NASDAQ:TWG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Top Wealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.00.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

