Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) President John Mullen Sells 3,000 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $692,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 155,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,189.34. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $231.11 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

