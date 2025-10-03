Jeffrey Eberwein Purchases 2,600 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 681,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,566.40. The trade was a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.40. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Equity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

