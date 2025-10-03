SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $590.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

