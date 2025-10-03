Matthew Szot Sells 1,700 Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Szot sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $23,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,690.67. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CVKD opened at $14.19 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

