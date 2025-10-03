J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 9,622 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.83 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

